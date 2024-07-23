FX has announced its vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on Oct. 21.

The first three installments of the 11-episode swan song (or bat song) will premiere on that date; all episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons.

Newly minted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominee Matt Berry, along with costars Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, as well as executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck, will kick off a Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The Hall H panel will also showcase a new episode from the forthcoming season.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys and centers on a group of vampire roommates "as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island" in Niewww Yawwk Citay, as Berry's Laszlo would pronounce it.

FX teases of the new season, "Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo, Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world."

