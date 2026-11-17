Wendy’s new holiday meal comes with a surprise collectible you’ll want to unwrap!

Remember back in the 80’s and 90’s when Wendy’s restaurants has sunrooms? Well, Wendy’s is bringing that nostalgia back with their new limited-time Holiday Box:

The new Wendy’s Holiday Box is available now at participating locations nationwide, starting at $11.99.

Designed after the iconic sunrooms, each box includes a choice of a Dave’s Double cheeseburger or a 10-piece order of Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets, along with a small order of fries, a small drink and one collectible retro knit hat.

There are four different hat designs inspired by Wendy’s history: Frosty, the classic “Where’s the Beef?” slogan, Biggie and the Wendy’s logo. The hats come in holiday-themed blind bags, so customers won’t know which design they received until they open it. Unfortunately, you can’t choose your hat or purchase them separately.

The nostalgia doesn’t stop there. Wendy’s is also adding two peppermint-inspired Frosty treats to its holiday menu. The Peppermint Frosty Swirl combines a vanilla or chocolate Frosty with peppermint sauce, while the Peppermint Brownie Frosty Fusion adds brownie pieces to the mix.

And if you’re looking for an easy stocking stuffer, Wendy’s $3 Frosty Key Tags are back. The tags give customers access to a free Jr. Frosty with a purchase on each visit throughout 2027. Even better, 90% of proceeds from qualifying key tag sales will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

So, if you’re looking to add a little nostalgia to your next Wendy’s run, you might want to grab a Holiday Box before these holiday collectibles disappear!