Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Old Dads: Comedian Bill Burr makes his directorial debut with Old Dads, the semi-autobiographical film streaming only on Netflix.

Bodies: Follow four detectives as they investigate the same murder in four different time periods in this mystery thriller.

Big Mouth: With middle school behind them, the students of Bridgeton are headed to high school, where they'll face new friends, new enemies and new Hormone Monsters.

Prime Video

Polite Society: In case you missed it earlier this year, the action-comedy Polite Society is now available to stream.

Upload: In season 3 of the comedy series, Nathan manages his virtual afterlife.

Peacock

Wolf Like Me: Mary and Gary are gonna be parents! But are they having a baby werewolf? Find out in season 2.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken: After hitting theaters the summer, catch this film on Peacock.

Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy: Bosch is back and on the search for his daughter in season 2 of the Amazon Freevee series.

