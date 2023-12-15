Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
The Crown: William meets Kate and the queen ponders her legacy in the final episodes of the long-running series, which finishes its six-season run.
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget: The highest-grossing stop motion animated film in history finally has a sequel.
Max
Barbie: This Barbie is ready to watch the biggest movie of the year at home. Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster is now available to stream.
Apple TV+
The Family Plan: A secret assassin's suburban life is upended in the new action-comedy film that is streaming now.
Paramount+
Finestkind: Jenna Ortega has the range. You can watch her give her all in this new film.
Prime Video
Reacher: And finally, watch season 2 of the series based on the popular Jack Reacher novels.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
