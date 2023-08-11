Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Painkiller: Watch Matthew Broderick in this miniseries that'll teach you the origins of the opioid crisis in America.

Heart of Stone: Netflix is offering up its next action-packed adventure.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop: This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the pivotal role of women in hip hop across 50 revolutionary years, from inception to the present.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building: Jump on the bandwagon of this Emmy-nominated show in time to see Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep in season 3.

Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Step into the future and catch the entire final season now.

Prime Video

Red, White and Royal Blue: Tune in to this new rom-com based on the popular book, where a young prince and the first son of the United States fall in love.

Apple TV+

Strange Planet: Strange Planet humorously and insightfully delves into a distant yet familiar realm, where relatable blue creatures navigate the ridiculousness of common human customs.

Paramount+

Billions: Bobby Axelrod is back to make sure the final season goes out with a bang.

Never Seen Again: The true crimes series is back with all new stories and theories.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.