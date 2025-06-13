Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

Deep Cover: Bryce Dallas Howard stars as an improv acting teacher in the action comedy film.

Netflix

FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in season 2 of the action series.

Apple TV+

Echo Valley: Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star in the film about a mother and daughter with a dark secret.

Hulu

Call Her Alex: Podcast host Alex Cooper takes her fans behind the scenes of her life in the documentary series.

Movie theaters

How to Train Your Dragon: The live-action adaptation of the beloved animated movie comes to the big screen.

Materialists: Dakota Johnson is romanced by Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the new A24 film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.