Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video

56 Days: Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia star in this dark romance thriller series.

Netflix

The Night Agent: The third season of the popular series makes its debut.

Strip Law: Check out the first season of the adult animated comedy series.

Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner stars in the second season of the thriller show.

Movie theaters

How to Make a Killing: Glen Powell stars alongside Margaret Qualley in this new film from A24.

I Can Only Imagine 2: Milo Ventimiglia and Dennis Quaid star in the faith-based film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

