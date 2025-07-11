Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
FXX
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The longest-running live-action comedy series returns with season 17.
Netflix
Too Much: Lena Dunham's newest show is a romantic comedy starring Megan Stalter.
Apple TV+
Foundation: Lee Pace stars as an emperor in season 3 of the series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's book series.
CBS
Big Brother: The season 27 premiere of the popular reality competition series will feature unexpected twists.
Paramount+ Premium
Dexter: Resurrection: Michael C. Hall is back as Dexter Morgan in the new series about the serial killer.
Movie theaters
Superman: The Man of Steel is back in James Gunn's new take on the original superhero.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
