'We Were Liars' renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

We Were Liars is coming back for another season.

Prime Video has renewed the hit mystery-thriller series for season 2. The show, which is based on the bestselling novel by E. Lockhart, will return for a sophomore season from co-showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie.

“We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” Plec and Mackenzie said in a press release. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.”

Lockhart also weighed in on the show's renewal, saying, "MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for season two, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well.”

Season 1 of We Were Liars told the story of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, as they enjoy summer on her grandfather's New England private island.

"The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide," according to its official synopsis.

Emily Alyn Lind led the cast as Cadence Sinclair Eastman in season 1. The ensemble was also made up of Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

