"We all love you": Hilary Duff welcomes baby #4, Townes Meadow Bair

Hilary Duff is now a mom of four.

The Lizzie McGuire and How I Met Your Father alum announced the arrival of her fourth child, a girl named Townes Meadow Bair, in an Instagram post Tuesday, May 7.

Townes was born May 3, according to the post.

"Now we know why she made us wait so long," Duff wrote in the caption of her post, which included sweet photos of the newest addition to her family. "She was perfecting those Cheeks!"

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic," she continued. "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty. 5/3/24."

Duff and husband Matthew Koma announced they were expecting again back in December.

"Surprise Surprise!" Duff captioned an Instagram post at the time, which included a photo of a family holiday card that read, "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

Koma also shared a family photo at that time, captioning it, "baby #4 is loading...."

This is Duff's third child with Koma. The couple, who married in 2019, welcomed daughter Banks Violet, 5, in 2018 and daughter Mae James, 3, in 2021.



Duff shares her eldest child, a 12-year-old son named Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

