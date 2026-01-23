Watch The Muppets cover your favorite classic rock songs

With the news out that Disney and ABC are rebooting The Muppet Show, we thought it was a good time to look back at when the show’s house band, Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem, and other Muppets covered some of your favorite classic rock songs of all time.

Check out their music videos below and let us know which cover you think was their best by leaving a comment or leaving us an open mic on our smartphone app.

Jungle Boogie

Bohemian Rhapsody

Kodachrome

Flowers On The Wall

Stand By Me

The Ballad Of Beaker (Dust In The Wind)

American Woman

Can You Picture That?

Gotta Be

Rock And Roll All Nite

Money

Mr. Bassman

Fifty Ways To Leave Your Lover

Act Naturally

Mack The Knife

Ain’t Misbehavin’

Tenderly

Sunny

America

Don’t Blame The Dynamite

Chopin’s Polonaise In A Flat

Cheesecake

Love Ya To Death

A Little Help From My Friends

Blackbird

While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Can’t Take No For An Answer

Zoot - Sax and Violence

That Old Black Magic

Wild Thing

Bye Bye Blackbird

The trailer for ABC and Disney +’s “The Muppet Show” reboot is below. Will you give the show a watch?