Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling 'Good American Family' trailer, inspired by a true story

The official trailer for Good American Family has arrived, offering a first look at Hulu's gripping new drama.

The series was inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, and features an all-star cast including Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O'Hara.

Narrated by Pompeo, who stars as Kristine Barnett, the clip opens with a voiceover: "I've always considered myself blessed. I've known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe."

The trailer then teases a complex tale of shifting perspectives, mounting threats and unsettling accusations.

Faith Reid takes on the role of Grace, whose adoption initially seems like a fresh start, until her new family's dream turns into a chilling nightmare filled with suspense, twists and shocking revelations.

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism," a brief synopsis for the show reads.

The show marks Pompeo's first major role since Grey's Anatomy debuted in 2005. After playing Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes, she stepped down as a series regular in 2023 but has continued to make guest appearances.

Good American Family will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will be released weekly.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.