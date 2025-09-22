Watch Christina Aguilera recreate her iconic 2002 Dirrty look at the Portola Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Christina Aguilera attends the "Burlesque: The Musical" World Premiere at The Savoy Theatre on July 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

After 23 years Christina Aguilera pulled her leather bodysuit and silver chaps out of the vault to pay homage to her early 2000s fashion. Aguilera famously wore leather chaps in the music video for her hit track “Dirrty.”

On September 20, Aguilera performed at San Francisco’s Portola Festival in an outfit that paid homage to her 2002 album Stripped.

During the set she performed “Dirrty” as well as other nostalgic tracks like “What a Girl Wants” and “Genie in a Bottle.”

Take a look back at some of her iconic looks from over the years.