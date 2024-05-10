Watch ABC and 'TIME' celebrate The World's Most Influential People

On May 12 at 10 p.m. ET, ABC airs TIME100: The World's Most Influential People, filmed at the publication's star-studded annual gala on April 25. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, it includes appearances by many of the 100 honorees, plus musical performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino. At the gala, Henson told ABC Audio she's been told she's personally influenced people by "speaking her truth."

"I'm honored. I'm amazed, and I'm grateful for that," Henson told ABC Audio. "You know, when my celebrity started to rise, I didn't want to fumble the ball because I know it's a blessing to be in this position. And I made a pact with God, and I was like, 'I'm going to share this gift with the world, but not just on the screen ... I want to go out and try to bless others.' So that's what I try to do, because this thing called art is bigger than me."

Another of this year's 100 honorees, Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, told ABC Audio he's very aware that he's an influence on people — young people especially, including his former theater students.

"I know they're watching ... what I say, how I talk about being an artist, how I talk about the work," he said. "I actually am very conscious that people are listening, so I know the microphone and the platform that I have."

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley says the 100 most influential people were chosen for their "impact" and also whether or not it was "their year."

Also during the event, you'll see Michael J. Fox receive the Impact Award, given to "global leaders who have done extraordinary work to move their industries forward over the course of their careers."

