Vince Vaughn makes rare appearance with wife and his 2 kids on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Vince Vaughn received love and support from his family on Monday while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Wedding Crashers actor made a rare appearance at the ceremony with his wife Kyla Weber and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11.

In a photo from the event, Vaughn and Weber can be seen posing with their kids, as Vernon proudly shows off his dad's plaque, which features a miniature version of the actor's Walk of Fame star.

Speaking to EXTRA TV at the ceremony, Vaughn opened up about fatherhood and how it has affected his life.

"I think you get more patience, and you feel a kind of love that you just can't describe," he explained. "And we laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun, so I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them."

Vaughn also gushed over his family and expressed gratitude for them during his speech accepting the honor, according to People.

"My beautiful wife Kyla, I'm so glad that you're with me on this now. I'm so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together," he said. "As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me."

"You're not as lucrative, and you don't give me access to the kind of stuff that this kind of thing does," he joked. "But with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you very much. It's great to have you guys with me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.