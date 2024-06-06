Vanna White bids emotional farewell to Pat Sajak on eve of his final 'Wheel' show: "I love you, Pat"

Vanna White wished Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak an emotional farewell in a clip set to air on the show Thursday, the eve of Sajak's final episode.

Sajak, who announced last year that he would be leaving the show, will host his final round on Friday. Ryan Seacrest will take over the esteemed role of host next season, while White will stay on board.

"I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together," White said in the clip Thursday. "I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try."

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for 43 years, since 1981. Sajak and White, who joined the show in 1982, have worked together on upwards of 8,000 episodes over the years.

While Sajak quizzes contestants at the show's namesake wheel, White's now-iconic role as co-host includes unveiling letters for the phrases as they are guessed on the board.

"When I first started, I was so green," White said. "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat."

She continued, "As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite."

"What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had. And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you," she added. "You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore."

Vanna signed off with "I love you, Pat," and blew him a kiss to camera.

