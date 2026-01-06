The Ultimate Tour Guide: Every pop tour happening in 2026

Ed Sheeran performs for Spotify’s Billions Club Live show on November 03, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Spotify)

This is our official list of all the pop tours happening in 2026.

Check back here anytime to view the latest tour announcements as they are announced.

Tours currently happening

Twenty One Pilots - The US leg of their tour ends February 21st

US Tours scheduled to happen in 2026

Ariana Grande - Starts June 6th and ends September 1st

Lady GaGa - Starts February 14th and ends April 10th

Olivia Rodrigo - Starts March 2026

Demi Lovato - Starts April 8th and ends May 25th

Cardi B - Starts February 11th and ends April 17th

Post Malone - starts April 10th with Tortuga and ends June 27th

Ed Sheeran - Starts June 13th in Arizona and ends November 7th in Florida

Lewis Capaldi - starts April 15th and ends August 22nd

Sabrina Carpenter - Playing Coachella on April 10th

Justin Bieber - Also playing Coachella on April 10th

Pitbull - Playing Stagecoach on April 24t

BTS - their 2026 tour will be officially announced on January 14th

Florence and the Machine - starts April 18th and ends May 20th

Machine Gun Kelly - starts May 15th and ends July 1st

Who do you want to see in concert? Let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an open mic on our smartphone app.