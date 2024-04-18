'Transformers One' trailer debuts in space

Our first look at Transformers One is here, and it's out of this world — literally.

The film, the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, debuted in space Thursday morning before dropping online.

"Before he was Optimus Prime, he was Orion Pax. Before he was Megatron, he was D-16," onscreen text reads. "Every transformer has an origin."

Transformers One is billed as "the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever," according to a synopsis.

The film features a stacked voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One lands in theaters on earth on September 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.