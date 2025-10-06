‘Tis (almost) the season for Starbucks holiday treats

The holiday season is upon us, which means retailers are rolling out their holiday products and specials.

Starbucks is previewing their holiday menu which will be available starting November 6th.

According to a press release, this year’s seasonal beverages include the classic Peppermint Mocha, as well as Caramel Brulée Lattes, Iced Sugar Cookie Lattes, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. Chestnut Praline Lattes and Eggnog Lattes will make their appearance on the holiday menu later in the season.

Starbucks Holiday 2025

The coffee giant also previewed the whole bean flavors that will be available including the Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend, Christmas Blend, Christmas Blonde Roast, and the Holiday Blend.

Holiday sweet treats will pop up in the Starbucks bakery case on November 6th as well. Guests can enjoy two brand new bakery options: Polar Bear Cake Pops and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread. Fan favorite Snowman Cookies, Cranberry Bliss Bars, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes will also be available.