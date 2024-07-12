'Till death do they part: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in teaser for Netflix series 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman is starring in a new crime drama, Netflix's six-episode limited series, The Perfect Couple.

A teaser trailer for the star-studded show just dropped, opening with Oscar winner Kidman's Greer Garrison Winbury, and Liev Schreiber's Tag Winbury, being interviewed by a reporter who asks them if "unconditional love" is what makes a 29-year marriage last.

Next, several clips set the scene that the wedding of one of Greer's sons is about to happen at her beachfront Nantucket home.

But things take an eerie turn when a body turns up on the beach and Greer finds herself questioned by detectives.

More suspicious moments arise in the teaser when Eve Hewson's character, Amelia Sacks, asks Greer's family during a dinner scene why they ask people to sign non-disclosure agreements.

"They're rich," says one character about the family in the teaser. "Kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it rich."

According to a synopsis for the series, which is based on Bird Box author Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Amelia, who is "about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket."

"Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach," the synopsis continues. "As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

Dakota Fanning and Jack Reynor also star in the show, which hits the streamer September 5.

