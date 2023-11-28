Tiffany Haddish responds to latest DUI arrest: "I'm going to get some help"

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

By George Costantino

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence after her second DUI arrest in Beverly Hills, California on Friday, November 24.

"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," Haddish, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel, adding, "this will never happen again."

Haddish went on to say that she was in "good spirits" since her arrest.

The Girls Trip star, who had been performing at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood several hours earlier, was arrested after law enforcement officers received a call about an individual stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, seemingly sleeping while the car continued running, according to TMZ

Haddish's previous incident occurred in January 2022, when she was arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after Atlanta police responded to a call of someone asleep at the wheel, according to ET. She was booked and released after posting a $1,666 bond.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

