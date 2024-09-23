"This could get messy": Action-packed teaser to Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' goes viral

On Monday, Marvel Studios dropped an action-packed teaser to its May 2025 team-up Thunderbolts*.

As reported, the movie is an unlikely collab of former Marvel Cinematic Universe bad guys: Florence Pugh's Yelena and her adopted dad, Alexei aka Red Guardian (David Harbour); Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko's Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The trailer begins with Yelena knocking on Alexei's door; she says she's been looking for purpose, and "throwing herself into work" — in her case, being a master assassin — wasn't cutting it.

It's a malaise apparently felt by Bucky, who seems to be working as a security minder in Washington, D.C., as well as Walker, who is shown ignoring a baby in a crib and instead reading an article about his fall from grace as the one-time replacement to Steve Rogers' Cap.

Yelena is then seen fighting her way into a facility and finds that each of the characters were led there, as well — the gang fights each other, until a guy in a pair of medical scrubs tumbles out of a crate. With every weapon trained on him, the guy identifies himself as "Bob."

And then the windows of the room slam shut, and they're trapped.

"Someone wants us gone," Yelena says.

Returning Marvel player Julia Louis-Dreyfus reappears as the shadowy Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who seemingly brought the "adorable" gang together.

"We're brought up to believe there are good guys and there are bad guys," she says in voice-over. "But eventually you come to realize there are bad guys, and there are worse guys — and nothing else."

