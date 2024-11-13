'They don't have imaginations': Jason Sudeikis criticizes viewers who weren't into 'Ted Lasso' season 3

While the third season of Apple TV's Ted Lasso earned a show-best 21 Emmy nominations, it left some fans flat.

However, show star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis isn't hearing it.

TV Line got a peek at Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts, an oral history of the footy phenomenon, in which author Jeremy Egner asked Sudeikis and company about some fans' gripes.

Specifically, that the third — and potentially last — season was "unfocused," and its beloved cast was "scattered into different storylines."

But Sudeikis kicked back: "Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant. Some people want to do that, some people don't. Some people want to judge — they don't want to be curious."

He continued, "I'll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don’t understand. And God bless ’em for it; it’s not their fault. They don't have imaginations and they’re not open to the experience of what it's like to have one."

Sudeikis insists of the characters, "Everybody's in better shape than when they started. Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don’t see that in that show, then I don’t know what show you’re watching."

As for a fourth season of the hit show, it remains to be seen if the cast returns to the pitch.

