'The Walking Dead' taking over New York City landmarks to promote 'Dead City'

While some residents could argue the Big Apple's already on its way there, the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff Dead City gives a chilling look at a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

To help promote the upcoming team-up series starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie, AMC has partnered with a handful of NYC landmarks for a sprawling takeover event on Wednesday, June 14.

Beware, however: there will be walkers at every stop.

The New Yorker Coffee Cart at the corner of 33rd Street and 7th Avenue will be rebranded in honor of the show, with custom New Yorker-designed cartoon sleeves for customers and other themed giveaways between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., H&H Bagels — previously immortalized in Seinfeld — will get in on the fun, with a limited-time themed bagel sandwich, the "Walker Wake Up," at all three of its NYC locations. Included will be "Dead City Hot Walker Sauce" on each sandwich, as well as giveaways for the first 200 customers.

For lunch, Joe's Pizza of Times Square is offering deals and giveaways for the first 200 customers between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., as will The New York Hot Dog King Cart at 82ndStreet and 5th Avenue.

All this leads up to a showdown at the famous Katz deli in Greenwich Village, where Morgan, Cohan and their fellow cast members Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek and Mahina Napoleon will be on hand.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.