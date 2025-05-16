'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' ﻿taps Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

The Hunger Games has found its next Coriolanus Snow for its forthcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

In a social media post Friday, the franchise revealed Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes as next in line to take on the role of the hard-hearted autocrat president of Panem.

Fiennes follows in the footsteps of the late Donald Sutherland, who played President Snow starting in 2012 with the first film and in the corresponding three films. Tom Blyth played the character in the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

"We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation's greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena," producer Nina Jacobson said in a statement. "Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler's List. It's genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games."

The announcement of President Snow follows Thursday's reveal of American Born Chinese star Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12, as well as a host of other surprise castings shared as Instagram Reels on Lionsgate and The Hunger Games' pages.

Also joining the cast for the fifth movie are Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Maya Hawke and Lili Taylor.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.