'The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20' coming to ABC

Kelly Ripa in 'The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20.' (ABC)

Thank them for being a friend.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It takes a look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom all these four decades after its premiere.

Through new interviews with celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox, George Clooney and more, the special tells the inside story of one of the most-celebrated TV shows in history.

This documentary special will take viewers through the entirety of The Golden Girls' history, from its inception, to its pilot episode all the way through the legacy it has left.

It will also discuss how The Golden Girls put women over 50 at the center of its narrative, famously casting Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and how the show tackled taboo and groundbreaking topics.

Series creator Susan Harris, its executive producer, Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes are also interviewed in the special. Rarely-seen behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for The Golden Girls, outtakes and camaraderie between the cast will also be included.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 streams Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

