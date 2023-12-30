'The Full Monty,' 'Michael Clayton' actor Tom Wilkinson dies at 75

Tom Wilkinson, best known for roles in The Full Monty and Michael Clayton, has died at age 75.



According to The Associated Press, a statement from his agent confirmed the British actor passed away suddenly at home on Saturday. No further details were given.



Wilkinson was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in the 2007 George Clooney-starring film Michael Clayton. He also received a best actor nod for his role in the 2001 film In the Bedroom.



He played Gerald Cooper in the 1997 film The Full Monty, about a group of out-of-work steel mill workers who form a male stripping act to make money. He reprised the role in this year's FX on Hulu series of the same name.



Wilkinson also appeared in films including Batman Begins, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Valkyrie. On television, he played Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 HBO miniseries John Adams, which won him a Golden Globe and an Emmy for best supporting actor. He also earned Emmy nominations for his roles in the HBO films Normal and Recount, and the Reelz Channel limited series The Kennedys.



In 2005, he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

