'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' hangs on to #1 at box office despite big drop in ticket sales

Marvel Studios
By Andrea Tuccillo

The Fantastic Four: First Steps held on to the #1 spot at the box office this week, despite a less-than-fantastic week two.

The Marvel film – starring Pedro PascalVanessa KirbyJoseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach – suffered a 66% drop from its $117.6 million debut, taking in just $40 million this weekend.

The weekend's new releases – The Bad Guys 2 and The Naked Gun – took the #2 and #3 spots with $22.2 million and $17 million, respectively. Rounding out the top five were Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The Alison Brie-Dave Franco horror film Together debuted at #6 with $6.8 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $40 million
2. The Bad Guys 2 – $22.2 million
3. The Naked Gun – $17 million
4. Superman – $13.9 million
5. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $8.7 million
6. Together – $6.8 million
7. F1: The Movie – $4.1 million
8. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $2.65 million
9. Smurfs – $1.77 million
10. How to Train Your Dragon – $1.35 million

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!