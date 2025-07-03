'The Boys' cast shares emotional goodbyes: 'The tears have begun'

The end of the era that is The Boys Amazon Prime series has come, and the cast and crew aren't taking it too well.

Tribute posts poured in on social media this week, which marked the end of filming the fifth and final season of the superhero drama series.

"This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon," creator and showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on Instagram. "It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude."

He continued, "We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing."

Kripke ended by thanking his show "family" and the fans.

"Can't wait for you to see the grand finale," he said.

Messages of gratitude filled Kripke's comment section, including notes from cast members Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry and Erin Moriarty.

In her own post, Moriarty shared a carousel of images, including one of her tearful self donning a T-shirt with the text "The Boys Crew."

"Honestly, f*** 'don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened,'" she wrote. "the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I'll be ready to smile about it when I'm ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c****. forever."

Quaid shared the "family" sentiment over on his Instagram, writing in a post, "This show, this incredible cast and crew are my family. I love them with all my heart."

Quaid said he can't wait for fans to watch the "amazing" final season. "Everyone truly crushed it," he wrote.

The Boys season 5 will likely premiere in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.