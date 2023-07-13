'The Bachelorette''s Clare Crawley expecting first child via surrogate

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, via surrogate.

Crawley shared the big news on her Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!" alongside a video of the couple hanging a bunch of onesies on a clothesline as Brent Morgan's "What Dreams Are Made Of" plays.

As the two lean into each other for a kiss, the camera pans to a onesie that reads, "Worth the Wait."

"This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!” Crawley, 42, continues. “This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.”

"I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!" Clare shares, before revealing, "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Crawley previously got engaged to Dale Moss during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, leaving the reality series early after hitting it off with the 34-year-old former football player. Tayshia Adams took her place as the season 16 lead.

Crawley and Moss called it quits in January 2021. They reconciled a month later before splitting for good in September 2021.

Clare and Dawkins, the 47-year-old CEO of Mascot Sports, got engaged in October 2022 before tying the knot in February.

