'The Angry Birds Movie 3' coming to theaters in 2027

Those angry birds are back for more.

Paramount Pictures has announced that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will soar into theaters on Jan. 29, 2027. John Rice will direct the third film based on the video game from a script by Thurop Van Orman.

Red, Chuck, Silver and Bomb will return to the big screen, again played by the returning voice cast of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride.

Newcomers lending their voice this time around are Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West.

Sony Pictures distributed the first two films in the Angry Birds franchise. The Angry Birds Movie was released in 2016, while its sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 came to theaters in 2019.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast," the film's producer, John Cohen, said in a statement. "Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they're surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we're so thrilled to have them all on board."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.