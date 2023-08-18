Taye Diggs, Glee vet Amber Riley to voice King Triton and Ursula for 'Disney Junior’s Ariel'

At a Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, August 18, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, announced plans for content headed to the kids network.

For one, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, the hugely popular 2006 animated series, is getting a reboot. The new show, tentatively titled Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0, "combines the rich heritage of Disney's beloved classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation and introduces a whole new generation of preschoolers to Mickey and his pals."

Also announced, Taye Diggs will play King Triton and Glee alumna Amber Riley will star in the animated series Disney Junior's Ariel. Raven's Home co-star Mykal-Michelle Harris will play Ariel in the 2024 musical series centering on "8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica."

This holiday season will also see special themed installments of favorite shows, including Halloween episodes of SuperKitties on September 25, Mickey Mouse Funhouse on September 26 and Pupstruction on September 27, ahead of October 1's Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats' Halloween Special and the Dia de los Muertos episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse on October 6.

There's even a Rosh Hashanah-themed episode of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends airing on September 15.

Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!, a new short-form series based on the original, will debut September 6.

