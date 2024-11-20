Taika Waititi on 'letting go' of his 'Reservation Dogs' and 'What We Do in the Shadows'

By Stephen Iervolino

While fans are sad to see the Emmy-nominated shows Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows ride off into the sunset — or in the case of the vampire mockumentary Shadows, sunrise — the executive producer on both programs, Taika Waititi, tells ABC Audio he has no trouble saying goodbye.

"It's easy for me to let go," Waititi tells ABC Audio with a laugh. "I don't dwell on things."

"I love my kids and my family, and that's pretty much the only things ... I hold on to really tightly," he continues.

Waititi says he's grateful for the praise both shows got, particularly how Reservation Dogs raised the profile of Indigenous stories. But as for the mockumentary show Shadows, which began as a low-budget 2014 film of the same name that he also starred in, he says the current sixth and final season is time to go.

"Shadows, in particular, you know, it's being out for so long. I thought that was like, you know, I never thought that we'd stretch that idea out for so long. And I'm really proud of it. But it's definitely time for that thing to die."  

Waititi's latest project as a producer is the comedy series Interior Chinatown, now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!