'Superman' sequel 'Man of Tomorrow' starts production, James Gunn teases Lex Luthor in jail

The Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow has started production.

Director James Gunn revealed that cameras have started rolling on the superhero sequel in a post on Instagram Monday.

"From the set of #ManofTomorrow. Shooting now," Gunn captioned his post.

The photo Gunn shared features a chess board, a bag of opened Ruffles potato chips and a VanKull Department of Corrections badge for an inmate named A. Luthor. One can only assume the badge is for the villainous Lex Luthor, who was portrayed by Nicholas Hoult in Gunn's 2025 Superman blockbuster film.

In a conversation with Howard Stern in September 2025, Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios, said the new film will feature Superman teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie."

The director continued, saying, "I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much."

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

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