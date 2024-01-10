Steve Martin defends Jo Koy after shaky Golden Globes hosting gig

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show," Martin wrote on Threads Tuesday.

Martin, referring to the last time he hosted the Academy Awards alongside Alec Baldwin, added, "It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

He continued, "So, Congratulations to Jo Koy who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!"

That said, the Only Murders in the Building star's chin-up post struck a sour note with some online — likely because the joke Koy admitted went "flat" was a benign jab at Taylor Swift.

"Don't treat him like a 5 year old boy who just had his first theatre play," one reply to Martin read. "We're talking about a grown a** man ... If in 10 days all you can come up with are mysoginistic [sic] and sexist remarks maybe you chose the wrong profession."



But Whoopi Goldberg, who hosted the Oscars multiple times, agreed with Martin's take, explaining on The View Tuesday, "Hosting gigs are just brutal...You're sort of thrust out there, it's hit or miss."

For his part, Koy told GMA 3 on Monday that he had an "off night," saying of the criticism, "I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt."

He expressed that despite it all, he will "always remember" having the chance to host the show.