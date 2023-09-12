"Sometimes dead is better": Paramount+ drops creepy official trailer to 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'

On Tuesday, September 12, Paramount+ debuted the creepy trailer to Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the new film based on the 1983 Stephen King classic.

The new prequel film, which stars David Duchovny, Jackson White from Tell Me Lies, Forrest Goodluck from the forthcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Henry Thomas from E.T. and Gangs of New York, debuts on the streaming service October 6, just in time for the spooky season.

The network teases that the "terrifying and untold chapter" from King is set in 1969 and follows a young Jud Crandall whose dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine, are cut short when he discovers "sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow."

Paramount+ continues, "Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will premiere at Austin Texas' Fantastic Fest, which kicks off on September 21, and will be featured as part of Paramount+'s Peak Screaming, a curated collection of fan-favorite horror movies and iconic Halloween episodes from beloved series.

