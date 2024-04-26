"Smiles" for miles: Jeremy Renner posts video after a run

Less than a year and a half after being nearly crushed to death by a 7-ton snowplow, Jeremy Renner proved he's literally up and running.

In a video posted Friday to the Marvel movie star and two-time Academy Award nominee's Instagram, he's seen jogging, laughing and happily out of breath.

"Wishing you a Happy Friday" he posted to his 21 million followers, adding, "nothing but smiles today. Feeling full of gratitude and inflammation." He followed that with a crying laughing emoji.

Renner closed with an inspirational, "Be better get Stronger everyday" and the hashtag "recoveryroad."

The Mayor of Kingstown star suffered more than 30 broken bones and other grave injuries in the snowplow accident on his Nevada property on New Year's Day 2023.

His recovery has been called miraculous. "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium," he told ABC News' Diane Sawyer in an exclusive interview in April of 2023, 10 weeks after the near fatal accident.

"You are truly an inspiration to not giving up!" one of Jeremy's followers said of the video, which was liked more than 11 thousand times in less than 30 minutes.

So, what's your excuse?

