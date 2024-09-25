Shailene Woodley working with Linda Perry to find her singing voice for Janis Joplin biopic

Shailene Woodley is opening up about her plans to play Janis Joplin on the big screen.

The actress's plans to produce and star in a biopic about Joplin were announced in early September. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark Wednesday, she discussed how important it is to her to get things right.

"It's been over six years of putting it together,” she said of the film. “To me, it's important to do these things with a lot of integrity and a lot of care. Janis is someone I just have always deeply respected and admired, like the spirit in her, and the soul she was on this planet and kind of the light that she was on this planet."

She added, "It's been a really fun journey getting to know her better through the process of finding all the creative elements."

As for whether she can tackle the singing needed for the film, Shailene shared, "I'm not like a trained singer, but ... I can sing in my shower. It turns out I can also sing outside of the shower, which I didn't really know until I started working on the Janis project.”

She says she’s been working with hit songwriter Linda Perry getting ready for the film, noting, "She's really encouraged me and helped me find my center in my own voice, which is incredible."

