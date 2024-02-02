Season 2 of Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' premieres Friday

Marvel's Emmy-winning animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD, and the next day on Disney+.

Diamond White stars as the young lead, Lunella Lafeyette, the supergenius who becomes the superheroine Moon Girl after she befriends a red T-Rex.

White explains to ABC Audio that she was thrilled to pick things up in the second season, after the finale revealed her grandmother Mimi was also a supergenius who went by the Moon Girl moniker.

"I'm so excited for season two," she enthuses. "I mean, seeing the finale was one of my like, favorite episodes ... learning about Mimi and her background and that whole thing really had me excited for the next season. So I'm excited for people to see what we go through."

She adds, "it's going to be good."

The show is executive produced by, and features the voice of, Laurence Fishburne, who is a lifelong fan. He's such a huge fan, he never misses a Comic Con — sometimes by proxy, White reveals.

"He had his daughter running around [a comic con] grabbing all ... the comics that he wanted. Because being Laurence Fishburne, he can't walk through ... you know, without being stopped," she says. "So he had his daughter running around grabbing all of the things that he wanted and reporting back to him."

She adds, "He's very passionate about the comics, and I love that, because having a producer that's genuinely excited about working on a show that he's executive producing ... and the fact that he's voicing The Beyonder -- like he genuinely loves doing it, so it makes it all that much better."

