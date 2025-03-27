'Scooby-Doo' live-action series in the works at Netflix

Jinkies! Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Television to develop a modern reimagining of the beloved mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog in a live-action series format.

The show will revolve around the teens' final summer at camp, according to a logline for the upcoming series.

"Old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," the logline says. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers via Berlanti Productions.

For Berlanti, working on the live-action series is a full-circle moment.

"One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells," Berlanti said in a statement shared in the announcement for the series. "Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

The upcoming series is based on characters in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera.

Over the years, Scooby-Doo has been developed into several spinoffs, reboots and live-action films.

