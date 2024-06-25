Scarlett Johansson confirms 'Jurassic World 4' casting: "Cannot express how excited I am"

Scarlett Johansson can't wait to headline the next Jurassic World film.

In an interview with ComicBook.com released on Monday, Johansson confirmed she is starring in Jurassic World 4.

"I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan," Johansson said. "It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind blowing. I cannot express how excited I am."

This new Jurassic World movie will be directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp, who wrote Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park film, as well as The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Johansson says this new script, which will follow an entirely different story from the Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, "is so incredible."

“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he’s so passionate about it,” Johannson said. “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.