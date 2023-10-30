Salma Hayek mourning "sweet" 'Fools Rush In' co-star Matthew Perry

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

As fans await a joint statement from his former Friends cast mates, Salma Hayek Pinault has posted a tribute to Instagram for her Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry.

Perry played a strait-laced executive who falls for Hayek's free-spirited photographer in the 1997 rom-com.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," her caption to a series of throwback photos of the pair began. "It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness."

She continued, "There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

Salma added, "Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude."

Hayek Pinault concluded, "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

