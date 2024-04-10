Ryan Gosling cowboys up after fanboying over Chris Stapleton in 'SNL' promo

If you've seen Barbie, you know Ryan Gosling can pull off a cowboy hat. Well, the big screen's Ken takes that to another level in a new promo for his upcoming stint as host of Saturday Night Live.

The clip shows the Oscar nominee wearing a Chris Stapleton T-shirt, hesitating in front of his upcoming musical guest's dressing room door, trying to gin up the courage to ask for an autograph or perhaps a photo "for the 'gram."

Eventually, he enters, only to find the Grammy winner's well-worn cowboy hat, as Stapleton's "White Horse" starts up. Ryan drops his sharpie and photo in shock, and approaches the coveted covering with something approximating lust.

He hesitates again, and thankfully for the Gosling stans out there, gets the courage to try it on, winking to the camera.

You can check out Ryan and his musical guest Saturday night on SNL. Maybe The Fall Guy star will finally get that autograph.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.