Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces Disney+ stream for 2023 Induction Ceremony

After years on HBO, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is airing someplace new in 2023.

This year's event will stream live from Brooklyn, New York, on Disney+ starting Friday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET. A broadcast special featuring highlights from the show will premiere January 1, 2024, on ABC.

"This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll," says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music's highest honor, celebrating the artists who've defined generations and changed music forever."

The 2023 Rock Hall inductees include Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael and The Spinners. Additionally, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin are being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, while DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored in the Musical Influence category. The late Don Cornelius is the recipient of the industry Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Additionally, the Rock Hall has announced the first wave of performers for the 2023 ceremony, including Crow, Nelson, Elliott and Khan, as well as Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent and New Edition.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.

