Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged

GO Campaign's Annual Gala 2023 - Arrivals Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By George Costantino

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged, a source tells People.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them,” says the insider.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 31, revealed in November that she and the 37-year-old The Batman star were expecting their first child together.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," a fan video captured her saying at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, gesturing to her belly.

"I’m not sure if it's working," she joked.

It is the first child for both.

The pair have been together for five years, but the private couple only made their pairing official in December of 2022, at a fashion show in Egypt for Dior, for which Twilight veteran Pattinson models.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!