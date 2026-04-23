Robert Irwin to host new spinoff series 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro'

Robert Irwin hosts ABC’s 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.' (Disney/Maarten De Boer)

Robert Irwin is taking his ballroom experience to the next level.

The conservationist, zookeeper, and TV presenter is set to host a new Dancing with the Stars spinoff series called Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

At Hulu's second annual Get Real House event in Beverly Hills, California, on April 22, Irwin was announced as the host for the highly anticipated new show, which will aim to find the next pro dancer for the next season of DWTS.

Irwin was crowned the season 34 winner of DWTS with his pro dance partner Witney Carson. The duo quickly became a fan-favorite pair as they lit up the dance floor each week on the reality competition show.

The new series will feature 12 "up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Disney Entertainment Television Publicity said in a press release.

Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mom Shirley Ballas, dubbed "The Queen of Latin," will serve as judges on the show.

Returning pros will also appear as rotating mentors/guest judges.

BBC will produce the new show, while Conrad Green will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Hulu's realityverse came together at the Get Real House on Wednesday to celebrate some of the platform's beloved shows and talent.

In addition to the Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro reveal, the event gave fans a front-row seat to some of Hulu's biggest announcements, exclusive first-looks and surprise moments.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will premiere July 13 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

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