Robert Downey Jr. shares 'Avengers’ co-stars' comments at Chris Hemsworth's Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and Robert Downey Jr. was on hand to represent their Avengers co-stars, whom he asked for a three-word response to the question, "What is Chris Hemsworth," according to Variety.

Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel films, joked, "Absurdly, annoyingly amazing."

Mark Ruffalo, whose Hulk character was paired with Hemsworth for 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, referenced one of the film's famous lines: "Friend from work."

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson quipped that Hemsworth was a "sensitive leading lady."

Finally, Chris Evans, who played Captain America, sarcastically remarked, "Second best Chris."

Downey completed the responses by saying, "I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is 'Hollywood star recipient.'"

After joking, "I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant,” the actor turned serious.

“Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend," he began. "Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection ... down under ... he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal.”

Hemsworth tells Variety he thought he was receiving the honor in 2019, when the Avengers stars put their handprints in cement outside Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

“I thought that was the Walk of Fame! ... I thought, ‘Oh cool, I’m getting a star,’” Hemsworth said. “And someone told me, ‘No, that’s not what this is.’"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.