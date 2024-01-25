Rick Grimes just "getting home" in new trailer to 'The Ones Who Live'

AMC has released the final trailer to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the spinoff series that will finally reunite Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes with his sword-wielding love Michonne, played by Danai Gurira.

Grimes has been missing from the original Walking Dead series since season 9, when he was presumed dead but in reality was whisked away in a helicopter to parts unknown by Pollyanna McIntosh's mysterious Anne.

The trailer shows Rick pining for his lost love, even as he toils for the ones who rescued him — the Civic Republic Military, under the leadership of the ruthless Major General Beale, played by Lost veteran Terry O'Quinn.

"We are the last light of the world, you have to know that," Anne tells Rick, who is hesitant to join their ranks. "Why do you even think I'll go along with all of this?" he asks Beale. "Because everything will change," Beale replies.

Meanwhile, Michonne has upgraded her trademark katana to full samurai armor. She too hasn't lost hope for one day being reunited with Rick. The trailer shows her and Rick carry long-dead iPhones — each with a photo of the other scrawled onto the glass.

Michonne's has an inscription in Japanese that means, "Believe a little bit longer."

Fans will only have to wait a little bit longer for the show to debut on AMC and AMC+: February 25.

