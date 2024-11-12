Renée Zellweger returns to rom-com glory in new 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' trailer

Renée Zellweger is back for one more hilarious and romantic adventure in the official trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, directed by Michael Morris.

The clip, which debuted online Tuesday and is set to "These Words" by Natasha Bedingfield, features the Oscar winner reprising the most iconic role of her career, one she played in 2001 and brought back in sequels released in 2004 and 2016.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy finds the titular character's happily ever after cut short after husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) is killed on a humanitarian mission in Sudan.

"In life, there are memories that will never leave us," Zellweger says in one of her iconic voice-overs. "But sometimes, those memories are suddenly … all we're left with."

Bridget, now a single mother to her 9-year-old son, Billy, and 4-year-old daughter, Mabel, leans on her friends — and her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) — as she attempts to move on from the tragedy years later and put herself back out there in the modern age of dating.

"Bridget, you're a widow with two wonderful children. My advice to you is put your own oxygen mask on first," Bridget's gynecologist Dr. Rawlings (Emma Thompson) says.

Daniel even teases, "You're effectively a nun. A very, very naughty nun."

It wouldn't be a rom-com without multiple love interests, and this movie is no different. Bridget finds herself pursued by a hunky younger man, Roxster (White Lotus actor Leo Woodall), and having a series of awkward run-ins with her son's science teacher, Mr. Wallaker (12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor), all while balancing career, family, romance and loss.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released in theaters internationally and stream on Peacock in the United States on Feb. 13.

