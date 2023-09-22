Reality Roundup: Another breakup, ﻿'The Traitors'﻿ cast reveal and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested over the weekend for DUI and a hit-and-run early on the morning of Sunday, September 17, Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY. Beador was booked on two misdemeanors related to alcohol impairment and leaving the scene. In response, Beador's attorney, Michael L. Fell, said she's "extremely apologetic and remorseful," and emphasized her readiness to take responsibility for her actions.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 4 stars, Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas, have officially ended their relationship. Jackie Bonds broke the news in a candid TikTok Live session Monday, September 1 explaining that their breakup was prompted by Josh's ex-fiancée, Monica Rodriguez, with whom he had a prior engagement, according to Page Six. When Jackie and Monica decided to meet up to discuss their connections to Demas, something he was uncomfortable with, things went south. Despite her efforts to salvage the relationship, Jackie ultimately chose to part ways with Josh.

The Traitors (Peacock)

The season 2 cast of Peacock's The Traitors has been revealed Deadline reports. This time, 21 competitors from reality TV and beyond will gather in Scotland to uncover saboteurs and vie for a grand prize. The supersized cast included, Love Island USA's Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, The Challenge's Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello, Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend basketball player Marcus Jordan, Dancing with the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.